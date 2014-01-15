× Pilot Flying J: Most Customers Paid Back in Rebate Scandal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J officials say they have paid back 95 percent of its customers that were owed money from fuel rebates.

Company officials updated customers Wednesday on it’s plan and progress regarding the federal investigation.

The company’s headquarters in Knoxville were raided by federal officials in April.

Pilot Flying J CEO Jimmy Haslam, owner of the Cleveland Browns, has denied any knowledge of an alleged rebate scam.

The company states that internal auditors continue to evaluate customer accounts, and customers now have the option to have a third-party independent auditor review records, at no cost to the customer.

Pilot Flying J is also working with its external Compliance Advisory Committee, which is reviewing company policies, procedures and processes.

The company is also continuing to cooperate with an independent special investigator.

