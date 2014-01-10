Download: Are Olympics More About Entertainment or Skill?
Sports anchor Bob Costas has people talking after he made a remark about slopestyle’s place in the Olympics.
According to FOX Sports, Costas compared the event to the MTV Show “Jackass.”
Slopestyle competitors are judged on creativity as they complete jumps and stunts down the hill.
Read more on Costas’ remark here.
The 22nd Winter Olympic Games open in Sochi, Russia on Feb. 7.
3 comments
Larry Metheney Jr.
The goes Costas running his mouth again. I think it’s time for him to retire! If he don’t like it he trows a fit! Report the sports and shut the @&$/ up! If you have a problem go cry in your pillow and leave us alone!
DannyMClayton (@DannyMClayton)
MarthaONorthrup (@MarthaONorthrup)
