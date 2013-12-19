Munson Elementary is a Cool School!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Munson Elementary is an older school with some new ways of thinking. You’re just as likely to find students reading books as learning from a computer.

Munson Elementary in Geauga County is the largest of four elementary schools in the Chardon Local School District and was voted this week’s Fox 8 “Cool School.”

Munson Elementary has a strong academic reputation, receiving an "A" on the latest state report card.

The curriculum is built around reading. From the early literacy program to book clubs, students can be seen reading at any time and any place.

Bobby Silk is a first grader who has moved from being an independent reader to a rising reader.

"I was always in the tech lab and I passed a test, and now I’m rising from being independent. I read a bunch of books. I got to rising," he said proudly.

Language arts teacher Leigh Ann Ferguson said by second grade, they start teaching comprehension.

“That's the most important thing. And by fifth grade, it’s thinking about your thinking and trying to get them to think deeper,” she added.

But at Munson Elementary, it is more than learning from books. All students have a weekly technology class where they learn to access information online.

The videotaped morning announcements are an innovative way to use technology in classroom learning.

“The morning announcements can be from many sites but we usually get it from history-orb,” fifth grader Jacob Stephans said. "It includes what's the weather for the day, sports, lunch and something that happened in history," he added.

The students also use iPads and Chromebooks. They also use instant response technology off smart boards.

Students have their reasons why Munson Elementary deserves to be recognized as a Fox 8 Cool School.

"There are so many great teachers here. They teach us well. They have special stuff ready for us every day," Jacob added.