Store Manager Maced As Shoplifters Make Off With North Face Jackets

AKRON-- A local store manager is maced while trying to stop two shoplifters. Police are still looking for the women responsible.
Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, two women walked into the Dick's Sporting Goods store on Howe Avenue in Akron.
After several minutes, the store manager noticed something suspicious.
"Went over to a rack where they got North Face jackets. They had a big black, what appeared to be a purse, but probably a bag, started shoving all of the merchandise into the bag and then started to walk out of the store," said Akron Police Lieutenant Rick Edwards.
"That's the Grinch I guess," remarked one shopper.
But before they left, the store's manager and other employees confronted them.
"And when they did, all they said was-- they didn't put their hands on them, just put the bag down. We know you have our merchandise and one of the females turned around, pulled out of her purse a canister of mace and sprayed the manager with mace. At that point they ran out to a car that was waiting in the parking lot and away they went," said Edwards.
Akron police said the women got away with 18 North Face jackets, worth $2,000. Some holiday shoppers said they can't believe someone would do something like that.
"It stinks. It's not a very nice thing to do," said another shopper.
"The cost of our goods are higher because of people like that, but what can you say?" a shopper said.
Akron police said the store manager was not injured.
"Someone had a game plan. They knew exactly what they were gonna do, had their bags to put their merchandise in. They had a canister of mace. This wasn't something that she thought of just all of a sudden, let me get the mace out. They knew what they were doing," Edwards said.
Police describe the getaway car as a 1990 Maroon Toyota with a temporary license plate of Y002224.
6 comments
Sue Cox
TPB should be able to find those responsible by tracing the license plate number.
Whatcoulditbe
Common denominator ?
carol slates
They will probably sell them on EBay.
Jake Hooskow
The car was stolen. I’m sure they’ll find it in Orville, on fire, thieves done gone to scale Mt. Everest…cost a lot of money to enjoy some winter sports. Give them a break, sheeesh!
Janet Lingel Aldrich
If it was a temp tag (isn’t that what the article said?) it’s not on record, AFAIK.
Sarah
Probley the lady who’s selling them non stop on a Facebook sell sites similar to craigslist in Massillon.
Comments are closed.