Higbee Building Window Displays Unveiled

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Horseshoe Casino unveiled sparkling and artistic window displays at the Higbee building Wednesday morning.

It's the second year for the "Holidays at the Higbee" celebration at the Horseshoe, which is packed not only outside but inside with traditional favorites and modern embellishments.

The inside of the building is decorated with over-sized jingle bells, and the second floor has been transformed into a "winter wonderland." The decor includes original Higbee trees that have been restored.

The 30th anniversary of the movie "A Christmas Story," which was filmed inside the former Higbee's store, is also celebrated in this year's decorations.

World-renowned artist Lou Nasti was chosen to design this year's displays. Nasti was actually involved in the displays several years ago, when the building was still the Higbee store.

This year, he decorated 15 windows and began designing them back in June. It took a total of 27 hours to install all the displays and decorations.

"It's my imagination put to animation, and hopefully it will put smiles on the faces of many people," said Nasti. "I didn't sleep the last couple of weeks because of this, but all's well that ends well."

To hear from Nasti and see more of the displays, watch the video above.