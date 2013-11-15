× Police: Neighborhood Safe After ‘Device’ Found Near School

CLEVELAND, Ohio — After examining a “device” that posed some initial concern, the Cleveland Division of Police said it was not a threat to the neighborhood.

Police, fire crews and the bomb squad were on scene after “some sort of device” was found on a sidewalk near Virtual School House.

That’s on Lakeview Road at the intersection of Parklawn in Cleveland.

Officials say there have been no evacuations or a lock down at the school.

Around 11 p.m., responders shot the device to dismantle it.

(Fox 8’s Jessica Dabrowski contributed to this report.)