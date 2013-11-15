Police: Neighborhood Safe After ‘Device’ Found Near School

Posted 10:16 am, November 15, 2013, by , Updated at 11:22AM, November 15, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

(A Fox 8 News photographer was kept a safe distance away as officials examined a "device" found near a school on Nov. 15, 2013)

(A Fox 8 News photographer was kept a safe distance away as officials examined a "device" found near a school on Nov. 15, 2013)

(A Fox 8 News photographer was kept a safe distance away as officials examined a “device” found near a school on Nov. 15, 2013)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — After examining a “device” that posed some initial concern, the Cleveland Division of Police said it was not a threat to the neighborhood.

Police, fire crews and the bomb squad were on scene after “some sort of device” was found on a sidewalk near Virtual School House.

That’s on Lakeview Road at the intersection of Parklawn in Cleveland.

Officials say there have been no evacuations or a lock down at the school.

Around 11 p.m., responders shot the device to dismantle it.

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more on this developing story.

(Fox 8’s Jessica Dabrowski contributed to this report.)

1 Comment

  • Yocheved Belsky

    Dear Staff and Parents,

    The students and staff at Virtual Schoolhouse building are all safe.

    The administration is in direct contact with the police and following police instructions.

    We will keep you informed and updated.

    Rest assured our students are not in danger.

    – The VSH Administration

Comments are closed.