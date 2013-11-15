Police: Neighborhood Safe After ‘Device’ Found Near School
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After examining a “device” that posed some initial concern, the Cleveland Division of Police said it was not a threat to the neighborhood.
Police, fire crews and the bomb squad were on scene after “some sort of device” was found on a sidewalk near Virtual School House.
That’s on Lakeview Road at the intersection of Parklawn in Cleveland.
Officials say there have been no evacuations or a lock down at the school.
Around 11 p.m., responders shot the device to dismantle it.
(Fox 8’s Jessica Dabrowski contributed to this report.)
Yocheved Belsky
Dear Staff and Parents,
The students and staff at Virtual Schoolhouse building are all safe.
The administration is in direct contact with the police and following police instructions.
We will keep you informed and updated.
Rest assured our students are not in danger.
– The VSH Administration
