Church Steeple Danger Forces Families From Their Homes

NORWALK, Ohio-- Some Northeast Ohio families have been forced out of their homes because a church steeple is in danger of collapsing. The 150-ft. tower was damaged by a windstorm last Thursday night.

Rita Dean grabbed some personal belongings and left her home Thursday afternoon, near League and State Streets in Norwalk.

The city urged her, her granddaughter and a handful of other families to get out.

The windstorm that ripped through the city Halloween night severely damaged the steeple of the St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Catholic Church.

"If it falls this way, we're right in the middle of it," said Dean.

"They knocked on the door and they said, we're just trying to evacuate this house, you guys, I'm guessing them and then the house behind me just in case it falls because of high winds," said her granddaughter, Tiffany Hipp.

The damage is hard to see at first.

"It's leaning a little too much for me, let's put it that way. It worries me," said Dean.

But a closer look shows that some bricks from the base of the tower were blown away, making it unstable.

"In the morning I found some plaster in the church, so we checked out the situation and saw that some stones had fallen from the side of the church and then I went inside to check the structure and found it to be unsafe," said Father Anthony Recker.

"What our concern is, that if the wind keeps working on it, keeps, you know, pushing it and giving in the wind like that, that possibly the damage could get worse or it could even have a catastrophic collapse," said Norwalk Fire Chief John Soisson.

Several streets in the area are closed as a precaution. The pastor had to move a funeral to a another church in town because of steeple. Residents and city leaders say the storm last week was one they will remember.

"I like storms, so I stepped outside, then I actually, I'm not kidding you, had to hold on for dear life 'cause I thought I was gonna blow away," said Hipp.

The church is more than 120 years old and the pastor says crews will determine whether the steeple can be repaired or have to be replaced.

"It's hard to really perceive that it could stay up at this point, just because the base of the structure of the tower is compromised," said Recker.