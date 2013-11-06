Police Looking for Vending Machine Theft Suspect

WESTLAKE, Ohio–Police say they are looking for a man who stole from two vending machines.

They say it happened in an office complex on Crocker Rd. on Friday, Nov 1., around 6 p.m.

Westlake police released surveillance images of who they think is the suspect.

One of the images shows the man peering out of the room to see if the hallway is clear.

The suspect took an unknown amount of cash.

If you recognize the suspect, you’re asked to call the Westlake Police Department at (440) 871-3311.