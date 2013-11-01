Power Outages, Damage Reports After Storms

Several parts of Northeast Ohio saw windy, stormy weather overnight that caused downed power lines and branches along with other damage across the area.

Authorities said most counties did not have serious damage. But officials in Norwalk, Huron County, said several buildings were damaged and multiple trees were knocked down.

On North Prospect Street in Norwalk, a building that housed a truck for a tree cutting service collapsed when a strong wind blew through around 1 a.m. Friday.

It was very loud and lasted for just a few minutes, people living nearby said.

The damaged structure was built in 1968 and was made of cement blocks with a metal roof. Wind carried parts of the building down the street.

Trees couldn’t withstand the force either, and were littered around the neighborhood, which is just a few blocks away from the downtown area.

Trees around the viewing area suffered the same fate.

In Painesville, a large limb fell on some vehicles.

Live wires were scattered throughout Northeast Ohio as well.

Miller Road in Brecksville, just west of Route 21, was closed temporarily Friday morning due to the wires but has since reopened.

Sporadic power outages stretched across the area.

The majority of outages were in Cuyahoga County.

