Luxury Apartment Complex to Revamp Ameritrust Building

Posted 8:42 pm, October 8, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CLEVELAND - Cosmopolitan lifestyle, unlike anything else in Cleveland, is about to come to the downtown area in the form of a new hotel and luxury apartment complex.

"The Nine" will be located at the corners of East 9th and Euclid, in the old Ameritrust building.

The 28-story complex will feature 156 spacious hotel rooms and 105 luxury apartments. It will also have a Heinen's grocery store, a New York style deli, a Mediterranean restaurant, theatre, and a roof top bar.

The $250 million dollar project will employ over 1,000 local construction workers and is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2014.