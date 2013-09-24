Fox 8 Recipe Box: Grilled Fish Tacos

Eric Williams, Chef and Owner of Momocho and a new restaurant in Lakewood called El Carnicero, stopped by the Fox 8 studio this morning to share his creative and delicious recipe for Grilled Fish Tacos.
GRILLED FISH TACOS
Marinated mahi mahi with pineapple-habanero guacamole and yucatan cabbage slaw
Ceviche Marinade Recipe
1 cup orange juice
1 cup lime juice
1 cup tequila blanco
1 bunch cilantro
1 spanish onion diced
1 jalapeno minced
2 tbl brown sugar
1/3 cup veg oil
Combine all ingredients in mixing bowl
Marinate fish, shrimp or scallops for 1 hour
Prepare on the grill or saute pan
Reduce remaining marinade as a sauce to pour over seafood or serve as a side sauce