Fox 8 Recipe Box: Grilled Fish Tacos

Eric Williams, Chef and Owner of Momocho and a new restaurant in Lakewood called El Carnicero, stopped by the Fox 8 studio this morning to share his creative and delicious recipe for Grilled Fish Tacos.

GRILLED FISH TACOS

Marinated mahi mahi with pineapple-habanero guacamole and yucatan cabbage slaw

Ceviche Marinade Recipe

1 cup orange juice
1 cup lime juice
1 cup tequila blanco
1 bunch cilantro
1 spanish onion diced
1 jalapeno minced
2 tbl brown sugar
1/3 cup veg oil

Combine all ingredients in mixing bowl

Marinate fish, shrimp or scallops for 1 hour
Prepare on the grill or saute pan
Reduce remaining marinade as a sauce to pour over seafood or serve as a side sauce