Fox 8 Recipe Box: Grilled Fish Tacos

Eric Williams, Chef and Owner of Momocho and a new restaurant in Lakewood called El Carnicero, stopped by the Fox 8 studio this morning to share his creative and delicious recipe for Grilled Fish Tacos.

GRILLED FISH TACOS

Marinated mahi mahi with pineapple-habanero guacamole and yucatan cabbage slaw



Ceviche Marinade Recipe

1 cup orange juice

1 cup lime juice

1 cup tequila blanco

1 bunch cilantro

1 spanish onion diced

1 jalapeno minced

2 tbl brown sugar

1/3 cup veg oil

Combine all ingredients in mixing bowl

Marinate fish, shrimp or scallops for 1 hour

Prepare on the grill or saute pan

Reduce remaining marinade as a sauce to pour over seafood or serve as a side sauce