BlackBerry to Cut 4,500 Positions

On the same day Apple’s new iPhones were released, BlackBerry announced it will cut nearly half of its workforce.

According to The New York Times, BlackBerry will lay off 4,500 employees, or roughly 40 percent of its staff, to cut costs.

BlackBerry said it would report a quarterly loss of up to $995 million next week. Restructuring charges and unsold phones are to blame.

The New York Times reports many users have moved to phones with touch screens, multiple cameras and countless apps. BlackBerry has mainly stayed the same with half-screens and keyboards.

