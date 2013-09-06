× Friday Night Touchdown: Week #2

Week two of Friday Night Touchdown will be just as exciting as the debut week, as several matchups were front and center.

FOX 8 crews covered 30 games in preparation for the big 11 p.m. show.

The defending state champion Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish and the Warriors of Walsh Jesuit are the marquee game as voted on by fans right here on FOX8.com. That is the game of the week as the Irish look to go 2-0 on the season.

Two other games will feature teams in the FOX 8 Top 8 squaring off. #8 Solon will host the #6 Tarblooders of Glenville. Solon was impressive in a week number one game against Kenston. Glenville lost to #1 St. Edward.

The Mentor Cards, 1-0, number 2 in the poll, will host the number 5 Wildcats of St. Ignatius. Last season, Mentor with Mr. Football, Mitch Trubisky leading the way, knocked Ignatius out of the playoffs in triple overtime. The Wildcats lost in week one to Brother Rice of Michigan.

