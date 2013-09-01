Paying More: Ohio Sales Tax Increases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Ohioans are now automatically paying more for many items they already buy.

Ohio's state sales tax increase went into effect September 1. It increased by a .25%, going from 5.5% to 5.75%.

Alan Powell of Euclid was not happy to hear about the hike in the sales tax.

"You know everything is going up; gas going up; the sales tax going up, but my salary isn't going up," he said.

The sales tax increase amounts to 25 cents more on every $100 spent. While every penny counts, shoppers will likely see the impact on higher ticket items.

Sales Manager Jeff Edge of Rick Case Honda in Euclid said many car shoppers came in specifically in August to beat the sales tax increase.

"Just for example, Saturday, we probably sold about 30 cars based on the advertising we had of individuals who were coming to take advantage of the tax savings," Edge said.

Nichole Luzar of Eastlake was among those new car buyers to beat the tax deadline.

"I purchased it on Saturday and I'm glad I did, because it saved me like $50 and that's like, a tank of gas," she said.

A 10% tax cut on personal income also went into effect on Sunday. That means Ohioans should see a little more in their paychecks.

Tim Brakefield of Eastlake wonders if that will offset what he will be paying with the increased sales tax.

"I haven't done the math yet, so don't know how it is going to help us or affect us. But hopefully it will help us," Brakefield added.

The increased state sales tax applies only to taxable purchases. Things like groceries, newspapers and prescriptions are still not taxed.

The Ohio sales tax has been higher. It was 6% in 2003. It remained at that rate until lawmakers dropped the sales tax to 5.5% in 2005.

