FOX 8 FOX Trot: Boy’s Miraculous Recovery After Brain Injury

In a flash, his life changed forever. A young boy hit by a car after chasing his ball that went into the street.

Our own Bill Martin sat down with Noah's family and has more on his road to recovery in the video above.

Meanwhile, FOX 8 is excited and honored to announce a very special project we intend to continue for years to come: the FOX 8 FOX TROT!

​​Thanks to our friends at Northern Ohio Honda Dealers, Fox 8 is organizing a 5K charity run, open to everyone!

Each year, Fox 8 will select a worthy charity, and for this inaugural race, we selected The MetroHealth Foundation’s Brain Injury Program.

We’ve all been touched by the strength Stefani Schaefer has shown, and we want to help other families going through similar situations.

Whether this is your first race or you’re a regular road runner, we want to see you out there. If you’ve been looking for that motivation to get up off the couch, use this as your goal.



The race will start and finish at Voinovich Park in downtown Cleveland on SUNDAY, AUGUST 25.

The online registration is now open! CLICK HERE, or the above banner to register.