× Mayor Jackson Reacts to Ariel Castro’s Sentencing

CLEVELAND- Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said justice was served for Michelle Knight, Gina DeJesus and Amanda Berry following Thursday’s sentencing of Ariel Castro.

Castro, who raped and tortured three women in captivity for a decade, received a sentence Thursday of life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 1,000 years.

Mayor Jackson said the women are survivors. “I hope the sentencing of their captor brings them and their families the closure they need to continue moving forward and healing. I continue to ask the community to respect the privacy of these women as they move forward with their recovery.”

*Click here for additional coverage of Castro’s sentencing.*