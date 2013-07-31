FOUND: Ashley Carter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: After featuring Ashley Carter as a missing person on Fox 8 News, she was reported found.

CLEVELAND-We here at FOX 8 continue to bring you our missing person project in hopes to help find missing people across Northeast Ohio.

Today we're featuring Ashley Carter.

Ashley went missing at age 22 in Cleveland on July 13, 2013. She is 5'4 and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Ashley was last seen wearing a one piece outfit and getting into a black Lincoln SUV with a man who is approximately 40 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police.