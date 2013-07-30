Inmate’s ‘Ingenuity’ Causes Evacuation

HAHNVILLE, La. (WGNO) – How much trouble could some toothpaste cause?

Well, if it’s used to seal a letter shut, and the letter is mailed to the Saint Charles Parish courthouse, the answer is a lot!

The courthouse was evacuated Monday after a judge received a letter that contained a white flaky substance.

Turns out, an inmate had to mail two legal documents but only had one envelope.

So he cut the envelope and used toothpaste as glue!

The courthouse reopened Tuesday.

