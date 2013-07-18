× Police: Woman Kicked, Bit Officers

CLEVELAND– A woman was arrested after police said she assaulted an off-duty police officer and other on-duty officers.

Police said it happened around 11:30 a.m. at E. 9th & Superior when the off-duty officer, working at a construction site, told the 23-year-old woman she couldn’t cross the street through the construction area and that the traffic light was green for traffic.

When the off-duty officer tried to stop the woman, police said she assaulted the officer.

She was ordered to stop, but according to police, when she didn’t, the officer tried to arrest her and she kept assaulting him.

When on-duty officers arrived to assist, they also were allegedly assaulted by the female.

Police said during the arrest, the woman kicked and bit several officers, injuring them.

It’s now up to prosecutors to decide what charges to file.