Fox 8 Jukebox: The Shattered Stix

Sammi Butler and her band The Shattered Stix filled the Fox 8 studio with their original music this morning.

Sammi Butler is a popular solo musician in Northeast Ohio and her newest project is the band The Shattered Stix.

You can see both Sammi solo and the full band this Friday at the Painesville Party in the Park music festival. Sammi performs at 11am. The Shattered Stix perform at 4pm in downtown Painesville.

Click here to learn more about Sammi Butler and The Shattered Stix.

Click here to learn more about all of the musicians and bands scheduled for the 3 day music festival Painesville Party in the Park.