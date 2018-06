× Solon Police Need Help Finding Missing Man

SOLON, Ohio– Solon police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Police said Renat A. Akberdin, 48, of Solon, was last seen Monday at 2 p.m. at his auto body shop in Willoughby.

The Solon man drives a grey, 2000 Honda Odyssey with Ohio registration ERG 9320.

He’s 6’01” and 180 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Solon Police Department at (440) 248-1234.