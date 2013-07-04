× Statue of Liberty Reopens for Independence Day

(CNN) — Lady Liberty reopened her doors to the huddled masses Thursday, a big bright spot for an Independence Day dampened by soaking rains and canceled fireworks celebrations elsewhere in the country.

The Statue of Liberty, closed since it was hard hit by Superstorm Sandy in October, received its first visitors just before 9 a.m.

When it was struck last October, one of the world’s most iconic sites had only been open a few days following a year of renovations.