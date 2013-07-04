× Indians Fall to Royals 10-7

The Indians squandered a 5-0 lead on Thursday afternoon and saw the Kansas City Royals take a 10-7 victory in Kansas City.

The Indians led 5-0 with four of the runs delivered by Drew Stubbs. He stroked a two-run homer and a two-run single, but starter Ubaldo Jimenez could not keep the Royals down.

Jimenez gave up a grand slam to Lorenzo Cain in the 6th inning and was relieved by Cody Allen, who promptly gave up a solo shot to George Kottaras and the game was tied at 5-5.

Cleveland again took the lead in the top of the 7th inning when Carlos Santana hit a two-run double. However, the Royals roared right back in the bottom of the frame as Eric Hosmer ripped a two-run homer off reliever Joe Smith.

In the bottom of the 8th inning, the Tribe relievers continued to struggle. Salvador Perez delivered with the bases loaded. His double brought home three runs and the Indians had no answer for that.

Kansas City came out on top in the final game of the series 10-7.