Apple Store Opens at Eton

WOODMERE — Apple fans will have to learn a new address in order to get their hands on the company’s latest gizmos and gadgets.

The area’s newest Apple store opened its doors at Eton, on Chagrin Boulevard this morning.

The company says the new location, which replaces the Legacy Village store, is bigger and better than ever.

Apple says the increased space means there are more products available for customers. There’s also more space for workshops and training.

The company is also offering Personal Pickup, where you can buy products online and pick them up at the Apple Store.

Apple even had a special treat for the first 1,000 customers today, a free commemorative T-shirt.