Search for Abduction Suspect

(By Matt Anderson)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help to catch an east side abduction suspect.

On Monday, Fourth District detectives released a composite sketch of an unidentified male wanted in connection with an attempted abduction near East 112th and Buckeye.

The incident occurred on June 9 shortly after 1:00 p.m.

The victim, a 49-year-old female, told police she was approached by the male while taking a walk near the Zelma George Park.

According to the police report, the suspect extended his hand, as if to shake it, but grabbed her wrist instead.

The victim pulled away and after a brief verbal confrontation, the suspect ran to a home on the 11100 block of Parkview Avenue.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his 50s, 6’2" and 170 lbs. He has a thin build with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the possible identity of this suspect is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police Fourth District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5418.