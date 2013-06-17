New Tremont Roads Closed for Movie Shoot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- 'Road closed' signs are going up in Tremont for more Captain America filming.

West 7th Street between Literary Road and University Road is shut down.

Drivers are asked to take West 10th Street as a detour.

Crews will also shut down Literary Road between West 7th and West 6th streets.

Drivers can use Jefferson Avenue as an alternate route.

Earlier this month, many downtown streets were closed because of filming.

Just last week the Lorain Road Bridge closed for one day and the Shoreway was shut down for two weeks.

Drivers were expected to have an easier commute to work Monday now that the Shoreway is back open.

The most recent closures in Tremont are only scheduled to be in effect for 48 hours -- on Monday and Tuesday.

*Click here for more information on all of the current and upcoming closures ...