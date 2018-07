× Mama’s Toasted Ravioli

Compliments of: Mama Roberto’s

Ingredients:

Flour

Eggs(12) Milk(1 cup)

Seasoned breadcrumbs (medium ground)

Ravioli (meat,cheese,spinach-be creative!)

Vegetable oil

Prep:

Whisk eggs and milk, dredge ravioli in flour shaking off excess. Dip in egg wash, roll in breadcrumbs, and set off to side.

Cooking:

Heat oil in fry daddy or deep heavy skillet to 350 degrees. Place ravioli in oil and cook until golden brown (don’t overcrowd!). Place cooked ravioli on paper towels and pat dry. Garnish with grated Romano and parsley. Serve with marinara sauce.

ENJOY!