PHOTOS: Actor Visits Local Firefighters

TWINSBURG — Firefighters rubbed elbows with a famous Hollywood face Saturday afternoon.

Actor and comedian Denis Leary dropped by the fire department, to chat with the first responders.

Leary, of course, is in town shooting “Draft Day”, a movie about the Cleveland Browns.

On the Twinsburg Fire Department’s Facebook page, photos show Leary sitting down for dinner with the firefighters, posing for photos and even signing a few autographs.

The Facebook page says the crews were called on several duty calls during the day, but Leary stuck around long enough to make sure everyone got a photo with him.

In addition to being a comedian, Leary also played firefighter Tommy Gavin in the critically-acclaimed television series “Rescue Me.”