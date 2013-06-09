PHOTOS: Actor Visits Local Firefighters

Posted 12:06 pm, June 9, 2013, by , Updated at 12:20PM, June 9, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Photo Gallery

Inline

TWINSBURG — Firefighters rubbed elbows with a famous Hollywood face Saturday afternoon.

Actor and comedian Denis Leary dropped by the fire department, to chat with the first responders.

Leary, of course, is in town shooting “Draft Day”, a movie about the Cleveland Browns.

On the Twinsburg Fire Department’s Facebook page, photos show Leary sitting down for dinner with the firefighters, posing for photos and even signing a few autographs.

The Facebook page says the crews were called on several duty calls during the day, but Leary stuck around long enough to make sure everyone got a photo with him.

In addition to being a comedian, Leary also played firefighter Tommy Gavin in the critically-acclaimed television series “Rescue Me.”