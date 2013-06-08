Officer in ‘Fair’ Condition After Motorcycle Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By Fox 8 News Reporter Allison Brown

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio --Scary moments for the Valley View Police Department Saturday afternoon, as one of their own was injured on duty.

Patrolman Bradley Dalton, a 19-year veteran on the force, was hit on his motorcycle at the intersection of Canal and Rockside Roads.

The accident happened just a few minutes before shift change at 2:00 p.m.

The officer was riding back to the station, going southbound on Canal, when police believe an SUV pulled out in front of him, attempting to make a turn. The officer hit the back end of the SUV.

Patrolman Dalton was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. At last check, he was in fair condition.

The Valley View Police Chief told Fox 8 News that he sees quite a few accidents at that particular intersection, because it's a busy one.

"It's got four lanes in each direction," said Chief Matthew March.

The accident is still under investigation, and at this point the driver of the SUV has not been charged.

"As I was at the hospital with the officer's wife, my cell phone didn't stop; her cell phone didn't stop, lot of well wishers from the community but also outside of the community," said Chief March.

"He [Patrolman Dalton] knows that we're pulling for him, thinking of him. There's so many people within the village; we're all praying for him and hope for the best."

