My Town: Annual Cleveland Asian Festival

CLEVELAND — Cleveland’s AsiaTown Neighborhood is hosting this year’s annual Cleveland Asian Festival.

The fourth annual celebration will be on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday May 19, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The festival will be held on Payne Avenue between E. 30th Street and E. 27th Street.

Admission is free and will feature live entertainment and more than 120 vendors and booths. Activities will include everything from healthcare and wellness screenings to food demonstrations.

