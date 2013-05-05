× Wilma’s Recipes: Low Fat Vegetable Lasagna

Low Fat Vegetable Lasagna

(A healthy option packed with vegetables!)

Ingredients:

1 medium onion, chopped

1 large green pepper, finely chopped

1-1/2 to 2 cups finely chopped raw or frozen vegetables including broccoli, cauliflower and carrots

1 (24 ounce) container of no-fat cottage cheese

1 (8 ounce) container of fat-free egg substitute (e.g. Egg Beaters)

1 (16 ounce) fat-free mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup fat-free Parmesan cheese, grated

1 (48 ounce) jar of fat-free spaghetti sauce (or if you don’t mind a little fat, Ragu Chunky Garden Style Combination Sauce is very good in this recipe)

1 box lasagna noodles

Optional: If you like meat in your lasagna, use ground turkey breast that you lightly saute

Cook the lasagna noodles according to package directions. Mix the cottage cheese with the egg-substitute. Combine all the vegetables and onions. In a lasagna baking dish (9x13x2) that has been lightly sprayed with a no-fat spray. Spoon a thin layer of sauce on the bottom of the baking pan and arrange the noodles overlapping to fit over this first layer of sauce. Arrange a layer of finely chopped mixed vegetables. Spread some of the cottage cheese mix over that (and your optional ground saute turkey), top with a layer of two cheeses. Cover with another layer of the overlapping lasagna noodles. Cover with more sauce and repeat the layering process until the dish is full. End with lasagna noodles, remaining sauce and top with a blend of two no-fat cheeses. Cover the dish tightly with foil. Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for about an hour. Let stand for 10 minutes before cutting in squares and serving.