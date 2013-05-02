× Arson Investigation After 3 Fires on Same Street

AKRON, Ohio — Fire officials in Akron are investigating whether three fires that broke out within hours of each other on the same street are the work of an arsonist.

Investigators say all the fires happened at abandoned homes on Grant Street.

The first blaze was reported after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. The second came shortly after. Fire crews then received a call for a third fire at around 2 a.m.

No one was injured.

The Akron Fire Arson Unit is investigating.

