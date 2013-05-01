× Leonardo DiCaprio – Gluten Free Pasta

Ingredients:

1 lb gluten free pasta

1 lb asparagus trimmed

2 c. heavy cream

1 stick (8 tbs) unsalted butter

¾ C. parmesan or Romano cheese grated

¼ tsp fresh ground black pepper

¼ tsp red pepper flakes

½ lb thick sliced ham diced

6 oz baby arugula

Directions:

Prepare pasta per package instructions.

Trim asparagus and drop in boiling water until tender (3 or 4 minutes).

Drain asparagus and set aside. If you cook the asparagus ahead of time, plunge in ice water to stop cooking. Towel dry and set aside.

Heat butter and cream in a medium saucepan until it starts to bubble. Add grated cheese and continue cooking until it starts to thicken. Add ham and cook 1 minute. Remove from heat.

Cut asparagus on the diagonal into 1 ½ inch pieces. Add drained pasta to pasta bowl and toss with sauce, asparagus and arugula.

Serve with grated cheese on side.

Enjoy!