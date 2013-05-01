Leonardo DiCaprio – Gluten Free Pasta

Posted 12:08 pm, May 1, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb gluten free pasta
  • 1 lb asparagus trimmed
  • 2 c. heavy cream
  • 1 stick  (8 tbs) unsalted butter
  • ¾ C. parmesan or Romano cheese grated
  • ¼ tsp fresh ground black pepper
  • ¼ tsp red pepper flakes
  • ½ lb thick sliced ham diced
  • 6 oz baby arugula

 

Directions:

Prepare pasta per package instructions.

Trim asparagus and drop in boiling water until tender (3 or 4 minutes).

Drain asparagus and set aside. If you cook the asparagus ahead of time, plunge in ice water to stop cooking. Towel dry and set aside.

Heat butter and cream in a medium saucepan until it starts to bubble. Add grated cheese and continue cooking until it starts to thicken. Add ham and cook 1 minute. Remove from heat.

Cut asparagus on the diagonal into 1 ½ inch pieces. Add drained pasta to pasta bowl and toss with sauce, asparagus and arugula.

Serve with grated cheese on side.

 

Enjoy!

 