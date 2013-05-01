Leonardo DiCaprio – Gluten Free Pasta
Ingredients:
- 1 lb gluten free pasta
- 1 lb asparagus trimmed
- 2 c. heavy cream
- 1 stick (8 tbs) unsalted butter
- ¾ C. parmesan or Romano cheese grated
- ¼ tsp fresh ground black pepper
- ¼ tsp red pepper flakes
- ½ lb thick sliced ham diced
- 6 oz baby arugula
Directions:
Prepare pasta per package instructions.
Trim asparagus and drop in boiling water until tender (3 or 4 minutes).
Drain asparagus and set aside. If you cook the asparagus ahead of time, plunge in ice water to stop cooking. Towel dry and set aside.
Heat butter and cream in a medium saucepan until it starts to bubble. Add grated cheese and continue cooking until it starts to thicken. Add ham and cook 1 minute. Remove from heat.
Cut asparagus on the diagonal into 1 ½ inch pieces. Add drained pasta to pasta bowl and toss with sauce, asparagus and arugula.
Serve with grated cheese on side.
Enjoy!