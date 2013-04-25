× Bones Not Human in Hoffa Search at Bar

CLEVELAND, Ohio– Bones discovered at a tavern in Cleveland are not human.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office announced that on Thursday.

Homicide detectives responded to Wexler’s Tavern Wednesday night, after the owner discovered some bones behind a wall.

The owner, Doug Graziano, said he and a co-worker also found a matchbook with possible connections to Jimmy Hoffa.

Graziano said his bar has received so much attention, he might name a burger or a drink after the Teamsters’ leader.