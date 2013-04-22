× Man Charged in Charity Scam

MASSILLON, Ohio — Massillon police have charged a man for collecting donations as part of a charity scam.

Daniel R. Baker told residents in the 900 block of Overlook Ave. SW that he was collecting donations for the battered women’s shelter, according to Massillon police.

Baker was charged with attempted theft.

Authorities say Baker has been charged numerous times for attempted theft and solicitation without a permit.

Massillon police warn residents to ask for a permit when approached by someone asking for money for charities. A city ordinance requires anyone soliciting to have a permit issued through the Safety Service Director’s Office and to have that permit displayed.