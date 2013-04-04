New Details Revealed in Warren Fatal Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARREN, Ohio -- The Ohio State Patrol says the driver involved in a deadly crash in Trumbull County last month, where six people died, did not have alcohol or drugs in her system.

During a press conference Thursday, troopers said they believe 19-year-old Alexis Cayson was driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed.

The speed limit in the area of the crash was 35, and troopers say Cayson, who does not have a driver's license, was driving over 62 mph.

Brandon Murray, 14, Daylan Ray, 15, Andrique Bennett, 14, Ramone White, 15, and Kirklan Behner, 15, died in the crash. Two passengers escaped.

The crash is believed to be the deadliest in Trumbull County history.

The owner of the Honda Passport, Marquis Stephenson, of Youngstown, reported the car stolen a day after the crash. Sources have said Stephenson may have known the Cayson.

*Click here for extended coverage on this story