Multiple Crews Battle Massive House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGE, Ohio -- Multiple fire crews on Friday morning battled a massive house fire in Orange for several hours.

The blaze broke out on South Hilltop Road, where at least five other neighboring fire departments responded to assist Orange firefighters. Pictures captured from SkyFOX showed heavy flames shooting from the rooftop.

A neighbor told FOX 8 News reporter Elisa Amigo that the homeowner ran across the street, yelling that his house was on fire. The man was reportedly the only one inside the home at the time of the fire, and was not injured.

Fire crews got the blaze under control around 7:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, police have closed Jackson Road between Orangedale and Lander roads while crews finish up at the scene. South Hilltop is blocked off, as well.

Further details were not immediately released.

Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this breaking news story as they become available.