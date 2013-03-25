× Woman Killed Downtown Identified

CLEVELAND — A woman who died after being found covered in blood downtown Sunday night has been identified.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim is 53-year-old Aliza Sherman, of Beachwood. She worked at the Cleveland Clinic.

In a statement released Monday, the hospital said:

“We are saddened by the tragic death of our long-time employee, Aliza, who was an invitro fertilization nurse. She has touched many lives and will always be remembered for her warmth and kindness. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Officers responded to 75 Erieview Plaza about 5:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving frantic 911 calls.

One caller said, “It’s bad. There’s a lady who was attacked, and there’s blood everywhere.”

When officers arrived, they found Sherman with multiple stab wounds to her torso, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sherman was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where she later died.

Homicide detectives were questioning witnesses and searching for surveillance video Sunday night.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Cleveland Division of Police.

