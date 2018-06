× Husband Attacked With Oatmeal

By Scott Sutton

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A Clarksville wife has been convicted of throwing hot oatmeal at her husband.

Karen Jeffries was found guilty Thursday of reckless aggravated assault.

She dumped oatmeal on her husband while he was asleep in 2011, which caused severe burns.

Jeffries said her husband attacked her, and she only threw the oatmeal at him in self defense.

She will be sentenced in May and could face up to four years of probation.