Ohio Executes Lake County Killer

COLUMBUS — A man sentenced to death out of Lake County in 1995 was executed on Wednesday.

An intravenous lethal injection was administered to Frederick Treesh at the Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville.

The time of death was 10:37 a.m.

Treesh was convicted of the aggravated murder of Henry Dupree and the attempted murder of Louis Lauver during a robbery of Vine Street News in Eastlake on Aug. 27, 1994.