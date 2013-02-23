× Teen Shot While Trying to Escape Gunfire

CLEVELAND — A 19-year-old who tried to run away after hearing gunfire was shot in the leg.

A large fight began at a house party near W. 87th Street and Detroit Road in Cleveland, the Cleveland Division of Police said.

It happened on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The people spilled out of the house and onto the street, which is where shots were fired.

Edwin Robinson, Jr., of Cleveland, heard the shots and tried to get away but was hit in the leg.

He was taken to Fairview Hospital for treatment.

The Cleveland Division of Police said Robinson did not know who shot him.

Anyone with information should call the First District Detective Bureau at (216) 623-5118.