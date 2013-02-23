× Kim Kardashian Baby Girl

Kim Kardashian Baby Girl

Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Kanye West, are reportedly having a girl, according to Daily Mail.

Kardashian announced in December she was expecting after dating West about eight months.

“It’s true!! Kanye and I are expecting a baby,” she wrote on her website. “We feel so blessed and lucky and wish that in addition to both of our families, his mom and my dad could be here to celebrate this special time with us. Looking forward to great new beginnings in 2013 and to starting a family.”

For much more on this story, click here.