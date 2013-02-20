45 Snow Plows Hit the Streets of Cleveland

Snow Plow on West 25th

CLEVELAND — With a few more inches of snow on the horizon in the Cleveland area, 45 snow removal crews have hit the roads.

According to the city officials, plows will clear main and secondary roads before servicing residential streets.

The goal is to have all streets cleared within 24-36 hours from when the snow stops falling; however, crews will stay on the roads until they’re all free of snow.

Elsewhere, especially in the eastern counties, more accumulation is expected.

