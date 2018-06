Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Suede's roots are in Cleveland even though he's designing runway looks in New York City these days. Kristi and Kenny caught up with the popular former Project Runway finalist to learn about his exciting new fashions. You can meet Suede Friday at Jo-Ann Fabrics & Crafts in Hudson from 5:30-7:30pm and on Saturday at his alma mater Kent State University at 1 & 3:30pm.

Click here to learn more about Suede's new line of "Suedesays" special occasion fabrics and patterns.