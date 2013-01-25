× New Details Released in Rocky River Shooting

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — The Rocky River Police Department says a man charged in connection with a homicide Tuesday night acted alone.

Donovan Owens, 21, of Cleveland, turned himself in to police around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night. He was with his attorney.

Owens is accused of fatally shooting 39-year-old Michael D. MacGillis, Jr., and wounding 43-year-old Andrew J. Geraci, who was shot three times on Westway Blvd.

Officers and SWAT Team members tried to serve Owens the warrant Wednesday night at his residence on Auburn Avenue in Cleveland, but he was not home, according to Rocky River Police Chief Kelly Stillman.

Stillman said the car used in the shooting was found at Owens’ home and towed to the Rocky River Police Department.

Owens, who was known by MacGillis, was considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information in the case should call the Rocky River Police Department at (440) 331-1234.