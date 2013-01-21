Officers Reflect on Shooting, Praise Body Armor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHTABULA, Ohio -- A Cleveland police officer may owe his life to the bullet proof vest he was wearing on Monday.

The officer was shot while responding to a burglary call. He got into a confrontation with an armed suspect, who then shot the officer in the abdominal area.

The bullet was stopped by the officer's vest.

No one understands what that is like better than officers in Ashtabula. Two years ago, one of their colleagues survived a similar shooting.

On January 3, 2011, Lt. Rodney Blaney stopped a car in which one of two men was wanted on an outstanding warrant for drug dealing.

“As he was getting out of his vehicle, the suspect got out of his vehicle and immediately opened fire with a .38 caliber revolver. It ended up striking officer Blaney,” said Patrol Commander Lt. Will Parkomaki.

One of the rounds struck Blaney in his vest. He was injured but survived.

Parkomaki said officers had just finished watching a video about a police shooting when Blaney radioed in saying "shots fired."

He recalled the feeling everyone had.

“Sickening, sickening, until you hear who's fired the shots and if your guys are OK,” said Parkomaki.

Parkomaki is responsible for fitting Ashtabula officers with their body armor.

He said the standard body armor that is issued to the officers will not stop every bullet, but he believes any patrol officer who goes out on duty without it is “foolish.”

“There isn't any more important piece of equipment that we can give our guys short of a radio and body armor," said Parkomaki. "It’s a must-have item."

A study published this month in "The Police Chief," an online publication, looks closely into the impact body armor has had in hundreds of shootings in which officers were wearing their vests.

Akron General Medical Center's M. Jo McMullen, senior attending staff physician, and C. J. Williams, research coordinator, said 60 percent of officers who received any medical evaluation were treated and released from the emergency department following a shooting in which they were protected by their vests.

The detailed study also addresses emotional issues the officers may have, saying the emotional effects can linger for years.

“My heart goes out to the officer that was shot earlier today," said Parkomaki. "I know it’s a traumatic event for both he and his family, and my heart goes out to him."

