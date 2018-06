× Gas Station Robbery Suspect Arrested

WICKLIFFE– Police say the Speedway gas station on the corner of Euclid Avenue and Lloyd Road was robbed at knifepoint just after 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Police say the suspect was arrested Monday afternoon.

He allegedly told the gas station attendant that he was a drug addict

After the robbery, Wickliffe police say the suspect took off in a 1992 dark blue, 2-door Chevy Blazer.

The Blazer was stolen.