Major Heroin Bust; One Death Blamed on Overdose

JEFFERSON, Ohio — At least 13 people have been indicted for heroin trafficking in Ashtabula County. The FBI and local authorities released details on the bust on Monday.

The indictment alleges that heroin from the conspiracy which had been distributed by Jamarce Miller resulted in the fatal heroin overdose of an Ashtabula-area resident on or about July 7, 2012.

Several items of evidence were collected during the bust, including photos taken of the heroin and firearms seized by authorities.

FBI Special Agent Joseph Callahan, U.S. Attorney Steven M. Dettelbach, DEA Resident Agent in Charge Geno Corley and Ashtabula County Sheriff William Johnson and several others held a press conference Monday.