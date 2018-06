Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ready to dance?

Now you can!

Just stop by the Free Dance Workshop on December 15, 2012, at Citybreaks Studio, located at 3327 West 32nd Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44109.

Featured workshops included Intro/History/Demo; Popping/Funk Styles; and BBoy/Breaking.

To reserve a spot, send an email to dance@SantanaSkool.com, or call (440) 550-9060.