Coffin Plays Music When You Are Dead

You’ve probably heard the expression, “You can’t take it with you when you die.” For most things it’s true: money, cars, and other possessions.

But music lovers now have an option to take their favorite tunes with them when they die.

A company called Catacombo is selling a state-of-the-art coffin that will pump music into your coffin as you rest in peace (or with your favorite rock music blaring).

You can create your playlist before you die and your loved ones can add to it long after you are gone.

The songs playing can be displayed on a screen on your tombstone.

The Catacombo Sound System starts at nearly $38,000.

